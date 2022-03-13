Cardinals Sign TE Zach Ertz To Three-Year, $31.65M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal with TE Zach Ertz on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport adds that Ertz has agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed.

Ertz, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ertz appeared in 17 games for the Eagles and Cardinals and caught 74 passes for 763 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.