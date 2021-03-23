Cardinals G Justin Pugh Agrees To $4.25M Pay Cut

Per Darren Urban of the team website, Cardinals G Justin Pugh has agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut for the 2021 season.

Pugh confirmed the news on Twitter.

To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the @AZCardinals. I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 23, 2021

Over The Cap has the details, reporting Pugh lowered his 2021 base salary from $9.25 million to $4 million, which was fully guaranteed, and added an additional $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said earlier this week that Pugh is locked in as the starter at left guard and this should only cement that.

Pugh, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He has one more year left on that deal in 2022 with a base salary of $8.025 million.

In 2020, Pugh appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and made 15 starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 guard out of 80 qualifying players.