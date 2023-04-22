Cardinals Getting Calls From Teams Looking To Trade For Offensive Linemen?

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Cardinals are receiving calls from teams interested in trading up to No. 3 overall.

While the general thought has been that a team could move to No. 3 with Arizona to get a quarterback, Pauline says that teams are actually looking to take one of the offensive linemen. Although, Pauline isn’t sure what offensive tackle teams are targeting specifically.

The consensus top offensive linemen in this year’s class include Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr, Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Tennessee’s

Darnell Wright.

Arizona has long been pegged as a trade-down candidate and Cardinals new GM Monty Ossenfort said they anticipate trade calls picking up starting next week.

“I think with any trade that comes up, there’s got to be opportunity, right? It takes two teams to make a trade, that’s the first thing. I think that’s something that we’re gonna really dive into next week is if the phone does ring and someone shows interest, we’re going to have to weigh that, right?” Ossenfort said, via SI.com. “I think those talks will really start progressing next week, but it’s one that we’re going to have to wait and see just what what opportunities are or aren’t there. There has been discussions I’d say back as far as the Combine, it’s pretty preliminary back then. It’s started to pick up here and I would say it’s going to continue to pick up as we get closer to next Thursday night.”

We’ll have more regarding the Cardinals and potential trades as the news is available.