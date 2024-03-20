Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Says They’re ‘Open’ To Trade Offers For No. 4 Pick

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said Wednesday that they’re “open” to trade offers for the No. 4 pick.

“There will be a big neon sign that says ‘open’ and I don’t like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we’re always going to be listening,” Ossenfort joked, via NFL.com. “I think we’ll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it’s at [No.] 4 or anywhere we’re picking, but we’re always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it’s attractive to building our team, then it’s something that we’ll certainly consider no matter where we’re at in the draft.”

Ossenfort added that trade conversations with interested teams could pick up at next week’s league owners meeting in Orlando.

“I’d say those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit, I would say they’ll probably continue into next week when we get down to Florida for the owner’s meetings,” said Ossenfort. “I think most teams are in a similar spot to us, and starting to finalize their boards, and the pro day pieces are kinda the final on-field piece for evaluation purposes. So I would imagine some of those conversations will continue to pick up, but honestly they probably will not get real serious until we get right up until the week of the draft, similar to last year. They have definitely picked up, but I expect that to continue here for the next month.”

The Cardinals have been among the most active teams in terms of draft trades since Ossenfort was hired as GM including five such trades during last year’s draft.

Arizona holds the No. 4 overall pick, which is another potentially good spot to trade down from, assuming there’s a team looking to trade up for a quarterback such as J.J. McCarthy or the possibility that Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye falls.

Teams that could consider a trade-up with the Cardinals include the Giants, Raiders, Broncos and Vikings.

We’ll have more regarding potential trades involving the Cardinals as the news is available.