Cardinals GM Steve Keim Optimistic Kyler Murray Extension Gets Done This Summer

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday that he’s optimistic that they will get a contract extension in place for QB Kyler Murray this summer.

“I just think it’s a timing thing,” Keim said. “Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option (in 2023). He is our future, we feel that strongly.

“I feel like we’ll be able to get something done this summer.”

Keim said he has a “good relationship” with Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also represents Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Murray is not in attendance for voluntary OTAs this week, which didn’t come as a big surprise given the current contractual impasse between the two sides.

Murray and his agent were angling for a new deal before the NFL draft and have strongly suggested a holdout would be on the table rather than playing out the 2022 season on his rookie deal.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

