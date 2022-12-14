Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Indefinite, Health-Related Leave From Team

Update:

The Cardinals issued the following statement regarding Steve Keim:

Cardinals statement on GM Steve Keim taking a leave of absence: pic.twitter.com/KmlMcHRbTq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team.

Rapoport doesn’t specify what the health issue is that Keim is dealing with, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

Keim’s duties will be handled by Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

Keim, 50, began working for the Cardinals as a college scout back in 1999. Arizona promoted him to Director of College Scouting in 2006 and later elevated him to Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

After one year as the Cardinals’ VP of player personnel, Keim took over as the team’s GM for the 2013 season. Arizona signed Keim to a four-year extension through the 2022 season back in February of 2017.

During his 10 years as GM, Keim’s teams have produced a record of 80-76-2, which includes three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record.