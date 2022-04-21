Cardinals GM: “Zero Chance” Kyler Murray Is Traded

Cardinals GM Steve Keim addressed reporters a week out from the 2022 NFL Draft and was obviously asked about QB Kyler Murray.

Keim said there is “zero chance” that they trade Murray, per Darren Urban.

Murray also tweeted on Thursday in response to an interview some former teammates did.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

The Cardinals and Murray have not yet begun contract negotiations. But Keim told reporters the typical timeline for that for most teams has been after free agency and the draft and before training camp.

Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team a few weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table as the price for quarterbacks has gone up yet again, per Pelissero.

Back in February, Burkhardt released a statement putting pressure on the Cardinals to prioritize getting a deal done with Murray right away.

Tom Pelissero reported then if Murray does not get a long-term deal this offseason, he does not expect him to play for just the $5.5 million he’s due in 2022, which means a holdout could be in the works.

Murray removed any mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts earlier this offseason, which led to reports that some in the organization view Murray as immature and lacking leadership.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.