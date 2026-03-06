Cardinals Hiring Former Steelers DC Teryl Austin As Senior Defensive Assistant

Gerry Dulac reports that the Cardinals are hiring former Steelers DC Teryl Austin as a senior defensive assistant.

The Commanders interviewed Austin for their defensive coordinator job in January, but they opted to hire Daronte Jones.

Austin, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season as the secondary coach.

Pittsburgh later promoted him to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season and he has remained in that role ever since.

In 2025, Pittsburgh’s defense ranked No. 17 in scoring defense, No. 26 in total defense, No. 29 against the pass and No. 13 against the run.