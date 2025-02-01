Cardinals Hiring Justin Frye As OL Coach

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals are hiring Ohio State associate HC and OL coach Justin Frye as their new OL coach.

The team lost previous OL Klayton Adams to the Cowboys, who hired him as their new offensive coordinator and have now tapped Frye as his replacement.

Frye, 41, started out as a graduate assistant at Indiana in 2007 before moving on to Florida.

He became the OL coach at Temple in 2011 before taking the same position at Boston College in 2013.

Frye joined UCLA as OL coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Ohio State in 2022.

We will have more on Frye and the Cardinals as it becomes available.