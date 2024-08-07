Cardinals Hosted DE Carl Lawson For Workout

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals hosted veteran DE Carl Lawson for a workout today.
Arizona needs help at edge rusher, as the position wasn’t exactly a strength even before OLB BJ Ojulari tore his ACL and was lost for the year.
Lawson has had a few workouts with different teams at this point but remains unsigned for now.
Lawson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.
Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.
In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!