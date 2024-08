Cardinals Hosted DE Carl Lawson For Workout

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals hosted veteran DE Carl Lawson for a workout today.

Arizona needs help at edge rusher, as the position wasn’t exactly a strength even before OLB BJ Ojulari tore his ACL and was lost for the year.

Lawson has had a few workouts with different teams at this point but remains unsigned for now.

Lawson, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017 out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets in 2021.

Lawson was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2023 when he agreed to a pay cut. He became an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

In 2023, Lawson appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.