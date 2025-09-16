Cardinals Hosted Four, Including Visit With DT Zach Carter

The Arizona Cardinals hosted DT Zachary Carter for a visit on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The team also worked out three other players, per Wilson, including:

Carter, 26, was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2022 out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie deal through 2025 but was released in October of the 2024 season.

The Raiders signed Carter to a contract shortly after he was cut by Cincinnati. He returned on another contract for the 2025 season but was let go at the end of the preseason.

In 2024, Carter appeared in four games for the Bengals and eight games for the Raiders, recording 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense.