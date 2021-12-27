Cardinals Hosted Six Including CB Bashaud Breeland

The Arizona Cardinals brought in six free agents for tryouts/visits on Monday including CB Bashaud Breeland, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

CB Bashaud Breeland (Visit) WR John Hurst WR Aaron Jackson RB Brenden Knox RB Jacques Patrick WR Scotty Washington

Breeland was waived last week after he got into a verbal altercation at practice with coaches, took off his cleats, and sparred with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation.

Breeland, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.706 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

The following year, Breeland and the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $11 million guaranteed and $9.5 million fully guaranteed. However, he later failed a physical due to a foot injury and it took until September for him to agree to a one-year contract with the Packers.

The Chiefs signed Breeland to a one-year contract and later brought him back on another one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million. He later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings back in June of 2021.

In 2021, Breeland appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 tackles to go along with two interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.