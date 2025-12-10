Cardinals Let Practice Period Expire For RB Trey Benson

The Arizona Cardinals will not activate RB Trey Benson from injured reserve before his practice window expires today, per HC Jonathan Gannon via Darren Urban.

This is where things seemed to be headed after Benson was unable to stay on the practice field after being designated to return three weeks ago.

He injured his meniscus in Week 4 and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks.

Benson, 23, transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Oregon. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023.

The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,059,606 contract that includes a $1,226,984 signing bonus. He’s set to make a base salary of $1,070,437 in 2025 and carries a cap charge of $1,386,003.

In 2025, Benson has appeared in four games and recorded 29 rushing attempts for 160 yards (5.5 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 64 yards (4.9 YPC).