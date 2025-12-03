Cardinals Made Four Moves, Designated DL L.J. Collier To Return

The Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves, including designating DL L.J. Collier to return from injured reserve.

We have made the following moves:

– Designated to return from IR DL L.J. Collier, opening his practice window.

– Promoted TE Pharaoh Brown to the active roster.

– Re-signed RB Jermar Jefferson and WR Bryson Green to the practice squad. 📝https://t.co/REDlei01Iq pic.twitter.com/526kf4yLWD — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 3, 2025

They also re-signed WR Bryson Green and RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad and promoted TE Pharaoh Brown to the active roster.

Collier has three weeks to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Collier, 30, was the No. 29 overall pick by the Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. He earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his final season.

Collier played out the final year of his four-year, $10,836,082 rookie contract that included a $5,900,788 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals. He returned on one-year contracts in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, Collier appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 29 tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.