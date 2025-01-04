Cardinals Made Four Roster Moves

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals have placed OT Jackson Barton on injured reserve and are signing S Andre Chachere to the active roster.

The team is also elevating OT Luke Tenuta and RB Tony Jones for Week 18.

Chachere, 28, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad. He returned to the Eagles on a futures contract before being let go and joining the Cardinals for another stint in 2023.

In 2023, Chachere appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals and made five starts, recording 30 tackles and three pass deflections.

In 2024, Chachere has appeared in two games for the Cardinals.