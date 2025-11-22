Cardinals Made Three Roster Moves

The Cardinals announced three roster moves on Saturday, including signing CB Darren Hall to the active roster.

Arizona also elevated TE Pharaoh Brown and LB Channing Tindall for Week 11.

Hall, 25, was a three-year starter at San Diego State and first team All-MWC in 2020. The Falcons drafted Hall with pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall signed a four-year deal worth $4,284,748 million with a $804,748 million signing bonus. He was in the third year of that contract when Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and finished out the year. Hall later signed a futures deal with the Cardinals for the 2024 season but was waived and brought back to the practice squad in 2025.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles.