Cardinals Make Eight Moves Including Placing DE J.J. Watt On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announces several roster moves ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the 49ers.

The full list includes:

Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million this past March.

In 2021, Watt appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.