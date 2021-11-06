Cardinals Make Eight Moves Including Placing DE J.J. Watt On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announces several roster moves ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the 49ers.
The full list includes:
- Cardinals placed DL J.J. Watt and DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.
- Cardinals activated C Rodney Hudson from injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed TE David Wells to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated DL Josh Mauro, LB Joe Walker, WR Greg Dortch and CB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.
Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.
Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million this past March.
In 2021, Watt appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.
