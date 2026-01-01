Cardinals Make Four Moves, Claim LB Austin Keys

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve officially claimed LB Austin Keys off of waivers from the Vikings. 

Cardinals helmet

The Cardinals also placed S Kitan Crawford on injured reserve and released OL Tyler Cooper from their practice squad. 

Keys, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in April. He later agreed to a three-year, $3 million contract with the Vikings and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Keys has appeared in ll games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and a sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply