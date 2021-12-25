Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced four roster moves ahead of their game on Sunday, including signing WR Greg Dortch to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team also elevated DL Josh Mauro, CB Kevin Peterson, and P Ryan Winslow to their active roster for game day.

Dortch, 23, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Panthers signed Dortch off of the Jets practice squad in October. He bounced on and off their roster before catching on with the Rams practice squad to end the season. He signed a futures deal with Los Angeles but was waived coming out of camp. After another stint on the practice squad, Dortch was cut and landed with the Falcons.

Atlanta signed Dortch to a futures deal for 2021 but waived him in June. He later caught on with the Cardinals and has been on their practice squad since.

In 2021, Dortch has appeared in two games for the Cardinals and returned three kicks for a total of 24 yards.