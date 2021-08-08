Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Sunday that they’ve placed DT Xavier Williams on injured reserve with a right foot injury and activated WR Rico Gafford and OL Shaq Calhoun from the COVID-19 list.

The Cardinals also waived TE Bruno LaBelle with an injury designation.

Williams, 29, wound up signing on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa back in 2015. He played out his three-year, $1,583,000 contract with the Cardinals.

The Chiefs signed Williams to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent in 2018 after Arizona tendered him with the original round designation. He was awarded to Kansas City after the Cardinals declined to match.

From there, Williams signed the Patriots before joining the Bengals during the 2020 season. The Cardinals re-signed him to a contract this past June.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and Bengals and recorded 24 tackles, a sack, and a fumble a recovery.