Cardinals Make Several Roster Moves For Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves for Week 5’s game against the Eagles.

The full list of moves includes:

Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals activated DB Antonio Hamilton from the non-football injury list.

from the non-football injury list. Cardinals elevated K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo to their active roster.

and S to their active roster. Cardinals placed LB Nick Vigil on injured reserve.

Vigil will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Banjo, 32, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with Jacksonville before he was cut and later signed by the Packers.

Banjo returned to the Packers on an exclusive rights deal back in 2016 only to later cut him loose with an injury settlement. The Saints signed him to a contract a few weeks later and he later signed a three-year extension worth up to $9 million with New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Saints released him in 2019 and Banjo later caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona brought him back on a new contract before adding him to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the Cardinals’ practice squad last season and just recently returned to their practice squad.

In 2021, Banjo appeared in 16 games and recorded five total tackles.