Cardinals Make Six Moves Including Activating LT D.J. Humphries & OLB Markus Golden

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including activating four players from the COVID-19 list.
The full list of moves includes:
- Cardinals activate LB Markus Golden, LT D.J. Humphries, LB Devon Kennard and CB Breon Borders from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals signed CB Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released LB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad.
Humphries, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.
Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension this offseason.
Arizona then converted $10.59 million of Humphries’ base salary into a signing bonus to prorate over the rest of his deal.
In 2021, Humphries has appeared and started in 15 games for the Cardinals at left tackle.
