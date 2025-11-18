Cardinals Make Three Moves, Release P Pat O’Donnell

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they are cutting P Pat O’Donnell after five games with the team.

Arizona is also releasing LB Jared Bartlett from the active roster and DL Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad.

O’Donnell, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract, but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans, and he had a tryout with the Cardinals before rejoining Atlanta’s practice squad.

He had another stint with the Packers in 2024 and was let go from the practice squad, once again becoming a free agent. The 49ers signed him to a contract in November of last year, and he fulfilled the remainder of his contract before joining the Cardinals as an injury replacement in 2025.

In 2025, O’Donnell has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and totaled 506 yards on 12 punts (42.2) with a long of 49 yards and three punts inside the 20-yard line.