Cardinals Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to their practice squad and released CB Lavert Hill from the unit.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.