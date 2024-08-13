Cardinals Make Three Roster Moves

Per Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are signing WR Daylen Baldwin and RB Hassan Hall.

In a corresponding move, the team is releasing WR Jeff Smith.

Baldwin, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan in 2022 after transferring from Jackson State and Morgan State.

He got his first NFL opportunity catching on with the Browns but did not make the final roster. He caught on with the practice squad and signed a futures deal with Cleveland before later being released.

Baldwin then signed with the Vikings practice squad at the end of 2023 before being released once again. He signed a futures deal with the team back in January but was let go at the start of May.

He then had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Baldwin most recently worked out for the Steelers at the beginning of the month.

In 2022, Baldwin appeared in one game for the Browns and caught two passes for 25 yards.