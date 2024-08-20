Cardinals Make Three Roster Moves, Sign DE T.J. Carter

The Arizona Cardinals have signed DE T.J. Carter and LB Chris Garrett to contracts, per the transaction wire.

In addition, the Cardinals waived LS Joe Shimko.

Carter, 25, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.

Carter signed with the Steelers in April of 2021 but was again waived at the end of the preseason. He signed to the Rams practice squad before the 2022 season and re-signed a futures contract after the year. Los Angeles released him at the end of training camp last year.

In 2022, Carter appeared in two games for the Rams.