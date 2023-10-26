Cardinals Make Two Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have promoted CB Bobby Price from the practice squad to the active roster.

Arizona filled the opening on the practice squad by bringing back CB Quavian White.

Price, 25, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions in March of last year. He caught on with the Cardinals but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Price appeared in five games and recorded four total tackles.