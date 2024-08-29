Cardinals Making Five Roster Moves

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are signing LB Krys Barnes to the active roster from the practice squad.

In correspondence, Arizona is placing CB Elijah Jones on injured reserve.

Weinfuss adds the Cardinals are signing TE Jordan Murray, DL P.J. Mustipher and OL Luke Tenuta to the practice squad.

Barnes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after, where he’s remained since.

The Packers declined to tender Barnes a restricted free agent offer this offseason. He signed with the Cardinals in March but was among their final roster cuts before signing back with the practice squad.

In 2023, Barnes appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 55 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six passes defended and an interception.