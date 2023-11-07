Cardinals Officially Activate QB Kyler Murray From PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve officially activated QB Kyler Murray off of the PUP list and released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.

The Cardinals also placed CB Bobby Price on injured reserve.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Monday that they were preparing as if Murray is the starter this week in practice, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Gannon added the caveat that Murray will need to make it through the week of practice and prove he’s ready. But he will take the first-team reps as the team prepares for the game against the Falcons.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.