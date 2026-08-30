Cardinals Officially Cut 34 Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

LB Eugene Asante S Devyn Bobby TE Shawn Bowman LB Elliott Brown P Jack Browning S Hudson Clark CB Elijah Culp OL Ka’ena De Cambra TE Rivaldo Fairweather DL Cam Horsley RB Evan Hull OL Demontrey Jacobs OL Christian Jones CB Elijah Jones CB Kalen King DL Brodric Martin-Rhodes CB Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Quinton Newsome LB BJ Ojulari S Isaiah Oliver LB Owen Pappoe OL Matt Pryor TE Teagan Quitoriano LB Cam Robertson OL Valentin Senn QB Kedon Slovis WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette DL Kevion’ta Spears RB Tre Stewart CB Starling Thomas V OL Oli Udoh WR Tre Wallace DL Damonic Williams DL Jonah Williams S Josh Minkins (Injured)

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

RB James Conner DL Zach Carter

Placed on Reserve/PUP

TE Tip Reiman

Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections.