Cardinals Officially Cut 34 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Cardinals helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. LB Eugene Asante
  2. S Devyn Bobby
  3. TE Shawn Bowman
  4. LB Elliott Brown
  5. P Jack Browning
  6. S Hudson Clark
  7. CB Elijah Culp
  8. OL Ka’ena De Cambra
  9. TE Rivaldo Fairweather
  10. DL Cam Horsley
  11. RB Evan Hull
  12. OL Demontrey Jacobs
  13. OL Christian Jones
  14. CB Elijah Jones
  15. CB Kalen King
  16. DL Brodric Martin-Rhodes
  17. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  18. CB Quinton Newsome
  19. LB BJ Ojulari
  20. S Isaiah Oliver
  21. LB Owen Pappoe
  22. OL Matt Pryor
  23. TE Teagan Quitoriano
  24. LB Cam Robertson
  25. OL Valentin Senn
  26. QB Kedon Slovis
  27. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  28. DL Kevion’ta Spears
  29. RB Tre Stewart
  30. CB Starling Thomas V
  31. OL Oli Udoh
  32. WR Tre Wallace
  33. DL Damonic Williams
  34. DL Jonah Williams
  35. S Josh Minkins (Injured)

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

  1. RB James Conner
  2. DL Zach Carter

Placed on Reserve/PUP

  1. TE Tip Reiman

Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season. 

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals. 

In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections. 

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