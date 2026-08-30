Cardinals Officially Cut 34 Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- LB Eugene Asante
- S Devyn Bobby
- TE Shawn Bowman
- LB Elliott Brown
- P Jack Browning
- S Hudson Clark
- CB Elijah Culp
- OL Ka’ena De Cambra
- TE Rivaldo Fairweather
- DL Cam Horsley
- RB Evan Hull
- OL Demontrey Jacobs
- OL Christian Jones
- CB Elijah Jones
- CB Kalen King
- DL Brodric Martin-Rhodes
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
- CB Quinton Newsome
- LB BJ Ojulari
- S Isaiah Oliver
- LB Owen Pappoe
- OL Matt Pryor
- TE Teagan Quitoriano
- LB Cam Robertson
- OL Valentin Senn
- QB Kedon Slovis
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- DL Kevion’ta Spears
- RB Tre Stewart
- CB Starling Thomas V
- OL Oli Udoh
- WR Tre Wallace
- DL Damonic Williams
- DL Jonah Williams
- S Josh Minkins (Injured)
Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)
- RB James Conner
- DL Zach Carter
Placed on Reserve/PUP
- TE Tip Reiman
Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.
He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.
In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Thomas, 26, played his entire college career at UAB. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, he signed on with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of camp, and he was claimed by the Cardinals.
In 2024, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts for the Cardinals, recording 47 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and six pass deflections.
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