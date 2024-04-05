Cardinals Officially Hosted WR Marvin Harrison Jr. For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals officially hosted Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for a top-30 visit on Friday.

Arizona was long expected to bring Harrison Jr. to their team’s facility as they conduct visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He appears to be the consensus top receiver in this year’s class and might become the first non-quarterback off the board when Arizona selects at No. 4.

The Giants also hosted Harrison Jr. for a top-30 visit in recent weeks.

Harrison Jr, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.