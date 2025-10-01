Cardinals Officially Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they officially signed RB Jermar Jefferson and CB Jaden Davis to the practice squad, and released CB Ekow Bouye-Doe in a corresponding move.
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- OL Jeremiah Byers
- OL Jake Curhan
- TE Josiah Deguara
- DL Anthony Goodlow
- OL Nick Leverett
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- DB Chigozie Anusiem
- QB Kedon Slovis
- DL Denzel Daxon (International)
- LB Jared Bartlett
- LB Channing Tindall
- DT Zach Carter
- LB Elliott Brown
- S Patrick McMorris
- RB D’Ernest Johnson
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- CB Jaden Davis
Jefferson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract with Detriot. The Lions opted to waive Jefferson coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal and re-signed him to the practice squad.
He was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived with an injury designation. He bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad last season before catching on with the Titans in July.
He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and briefly signed to their practice squad.
In 2024, Jefferson appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded six rushing attempts for 22 yards (3.7 YPC) and one reception for 10 yards.
