Cardinals Officially Re-Sign RFA WR Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals announced restricted free agent WR Greg Dortch officially signed his one-year tender contract on Friday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Arizona placed the right of first refusal tender on Dortch last month.

Dortch, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the last two seasons. Dortch will make a salary of $3.3 million for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Greg Dortch appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.