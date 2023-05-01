Cardinals Officially Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents.

The full list of undrafted free-agent signings includes:

Honigford, 24, played on the offensive line at Michigan as well as playing tight end.

During his three years at Michigan, Honigford appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for ten yards.

