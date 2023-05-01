Cardinals Officially Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Monday that they have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents.
The full list of undrafted free-agent signings includes:
- Colorado WR Daniel Arias
- Michigan State S Kendell Brooks
- TCU RB Emari Demercado
- Oklahoma State LS Matt Hembrough
- Michigan TE Joel Honigford
- Kent State LB Marvin Pierre
- Michigan State DL Jacob Slade
- Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle
- Georgia State CB Quavian White
- Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart
Honigford, 24, played on the offensive line at Michigan as well as playing tight end.
During his three years at Michigan, Honigford appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for ten yards.
