Cardinals Officially Sign Four, Including CB Quinton Dunbar, To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have officially added four players to the practice squad, including CB Quinton Dunbar, G Danny Isidora, C Michal Menet and OL Shaq Calhoun.

We have also signed OL Shaq Calhoun, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Danny Isidora and OL Michal Menet to the practice squad, and released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2021

To make room, Arizona released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad.

The Cardinals’ practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia DB Chris Banjo WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) TE Ross Travis DB Jace Whittaker DB James Wiggins DE Ron’Dell Carter WR Josh Doctson DB Rasul Douglas DT Jeremiah Ledbetter DE Jonathan Ledbetter T Eric Smith CB Quinton Dunbar C Michal Menet G Danny Isidora OL Shaq Calhoun

Dunbar, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar signed a one-year contract with the Lions this past April but was cut during training camp.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.