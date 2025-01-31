Cardinals OL Coach Klayton Adams ‘Favorite’ For Cowboys’ OC Job

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Cowboys are interviewing Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams in person for their OC opening.

Garafolo says Adams interviewed virtually earlier and calls him the favorite to land the job under new HC Brian Schottenheimer.

Here’s a list of current candidates for the Cowboys’ OC position:

Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey

Adams, 41, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State, and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023.

We will have more on the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.