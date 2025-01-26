Cardinals OL Coach Klayton Adams Name To Watch For Cowboys’ OC Job

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is a name to watch for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job.

Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger is another candidate for the job.

Dallas has hired former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach, so this will be an interesting hire, as Schottenheimer will almost certainly handle play-calling duties for the Cowboys.

Adams, 41, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023.