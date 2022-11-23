Cardinals OL Coach Sean Kugler Fired For Groping Woman In Mexico City

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports that Cardinals OL coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler has been fired after groping a woman in Mexico City, Mexico prior to Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

Authorities in Mexico City were notified of the incident, which occurred on Sunday night and resulted in Kugler being fired and sent back to Arizona on Monday morning.

Kugler, 56, began his NFL coaching career as a TE coach with the Lions back in 2001 and later also coached the offensive line as well.

He was the head coach at the University of Texas El Paso from 2013 to 2017 and posted a record of 18-36.

After a brief stint back in the NCAA, he returned to coach the Bills’ offensive line, later moving on to coach in the same capacity for the Steelers.

Kugler was also an offensive line coach for the Broncos for one season in 2018 before joining Arizona the following season in 2019.

We will have more news on Kugler as it becomes available.