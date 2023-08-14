Cardinals Place CB Rashad Fenton On IR, Cut RB Stevie Scott

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday they have placed CB Rashad Fenton on injured reserve.

The @AZCardinals put CB Rashad Fenton on IR and release RB Stevie Scott. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 14, 2023

Arizona also announced RB Stevie Scott has been waived.

Fenton, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of South Carolina in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie when the Chiefs traded him to the Falcons back in November.

Fenton played out the rest of his rookie deal and later signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Fenton appeared in five games for the Chiefs and twice for the Falcons, recording 28 tackles and two pass defenses.