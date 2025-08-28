Cardinals Place DL Justin Jones On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed DL Justin Jones on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Cardinals have re-signed LS Aaron Brewer. Jones has not practiced during training camp due to a knee issue.

Jones, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3.6 million.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time when he signed with the Bears on a two-year deal back in 2022. The Cardinals signed Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal last March.

In 2024, Jones appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.