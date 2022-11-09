Cardinals Place G Will Hernandez On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have placed G Will Hernandez on injured reserve.

To make room for the waiver claim of OL Wyatt Davis, @AZCardinals place G Will Hernandez on Injured Reserve:https://t.co/WYH1L6ornJ — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 9, 2022

He’ll miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return. In Week 9, he picked up a pectoral injury in the loss.

Hernandez, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.

In 2022, Hernandez has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, starting all of them at guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 35 guard out of 81 qualifying players.