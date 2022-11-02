Cardinals Place RB Darrel Williams On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve placed RB Darrel Williams on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Williams will miss the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be designated to return.

Williams, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Kansas City re-signed him on a one-year deal for last season. He later joined the Cardinals this offseason.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Cardinals and rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with four receptions for nine yards.