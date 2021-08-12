Cardinals Place Four On COVID-19 List Including RB James Conner

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Cardinals placed RB James Conner on the COVID-19 list Thursday as a high-risk close contact.

The Cardinals also placed TE Darrell Daniels, DT Leki Fotu and DB Charles Washington on the COVID-19 list.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract this past April.

In 2020, Conner appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and rushed for 721 yards on 169 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 35 receptions for 215 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.