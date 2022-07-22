Cardinals Place TE Maxx Williams On PUP List

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve placed TE Maxx Williams on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp.

The Cardinals can activate Williams at any point between now and the start of the regular season.

Williams is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for the Cardinals and caught 15 passes for 179 yards receiving and one touchdown.