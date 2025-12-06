Cardinals Place WR Greg Dortch On IR, Among Four Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Cardinals placed WR Greg Dortch on injured reserve

on injured reserve Cardinals elevated WR Trent Sherfield and WR Jalen Brooks to their active roster

and WR to their active roster Cardinals signed LB Channing Tindall to their active roster

Dortch, 27, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons. Dortch agreed to a one year, restricted deal with the Cardinals during the offseason.

In 2025, Dortch appeared in 12 games and caught 29 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.