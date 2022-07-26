Cardinals Place WR Marquise Brown & TE Maxx Williams On Injured Lists

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Marquise Brown on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue and TE Maxx Williams (knee) on the physically unable to perform list.

Both players can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes on 146 targets for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.