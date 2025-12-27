Cardinals Placed LT Paris Johnson Jr. On IR

Per Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are placing LT Paris Johnson Jr. on injured reserve due to an MCL injury.

Johnson, 24, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that included a $19,079,682 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts for the Cardinals at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 20 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.