Cardinals Placing OT D.J. Humphries On COVID-19 List

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they had placed OT D.J. Humphries on the COVID-19 list.

Humphries, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension this offseason.

Arizona then converted $10.59 million of Humphries’ base salary into a signing bonus to prorate over the rest of his deal.

In 2021, Humphries has appeared and started in 15 games for the Cardinals at left tackle.

