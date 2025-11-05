Cardinals Placing QB Kyler Murray On Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals are placing QB Kyler Murray on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter.

This will sideline him for the next four games before he’s eligible to return. Schefter says the team wanted to give Murray a chance to let his foot injury heal completely with no setbacks.

Arizona already announced yesterday that veteran QB Jacoby Brissett would start in Week 10. The real question is whether we’ll see Murray under center again for the Cardinals in 2025 and if he’ll be back in Arizona next year.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.