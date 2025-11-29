Cardinals Placing RG Will Hernandez On IR, Among Other Moves

The Cardinals announced four roster moves on Saturday, including placing RG Will Hernandez on injured reserve.

The team also activated OL Hayden Conner from IR and elevated both TE Pharaoh Brown and LB Channing Tindall for Week 13.

Hernandez, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona brought him back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons.

The Cardinals then signed Hernandez to a one-year deal back in August.

In 2025, Hernandez has appeared in and started in seven games at guard for the Cardinals.